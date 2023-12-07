Wintry mix to snow tonight, chilly and breezy Friday and Saturday

The snow has returned to the mountains as we are looking at some decent accumulations on some of the area resorts. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place through Friday morning for areas just west of 97 (and including La Pine and Sunriver) as locations above 3500 feet may see a few inches of snow. Gusts in the region will be in the 20-30 mph range.

The snow will be mingled with some rain at most areas until we get to the 4500-foot mark, so roads are expected to be slick. The temperatures are likely to dip below freezing tonight, so patchy black ice is a concern. Bridges and overpasses freeze up first (they get cooled from the top and the bottom) so be aware of that when traveling tonight and early tomorrow.

The snow and rain will end early tomorrow morning, but your commute will be impacted by the wintry conditions. Again, not much in the way of accumulations, but we will see reduced visibility due to road spray and also slick and icy spots.

The rest of the day Friday will be dry and chilly with some gusty winds. The roads should dry out with the wind and sunshine, but not all, so keep an eye out for more icy spots overnight into Saturday.

Rain and snow will pass to the north of the region on Saturday but we look to get a wintry mix of rain and snow on Sunday. Temps will be near 50 Sunday so mainly rain is expected.

Dry and mild conditions are on the docket for Monday through at least Thursday.

Stay Safe



Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US