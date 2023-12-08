Sunny and dry today, possible weekend showers

Happy Friday morning everyone! We’re almost to the weekend!

Although the snow and rain showers are ending in the morning, you could still be impacted by windy conditions on your commute this morning. Be careful because there could be some icy spots.

The roads should dry out Friday with more wind and sunshine. We are seeing dry conditions today with highs reaching the 30s to 40s.

We could be seeing more showers this weekend. Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with highs mainly in the 40s.

It looks like more dry and mild conditions are expected for Monday through at least Thursday.

Have a great rest of your day!

