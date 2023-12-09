Wintry mix today, rain expected tomorrow

Happy Saturday everyone!

A warm front is passing through our region bringing more rainfall in lower elevations and a wintry mix in higher elevations.

We are seeing highs in the 30s to mid-40s on Saturday. Today will be a cloudy day with a chance of rain or snow later in the day. Expect some gusty winds as well.

Temperatures are expected to rise tomorrow, reaching the 40s to low 50s. Sunday will bring additional rainfall.

Starting Monday we can expect a dry pattern that is likely to last until the end of the work week.

Enjoy the rest of your day!

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ Local Alert Weather App to stay safe and informed

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US