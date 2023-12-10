Skip to Content
Rainy Sunday, dry pattern this week

Happy Sunday everyone! Hope you are having a nice weekend.

Today was another rainy day here on the high desert. We can expect more on and off showers moving into Sunday night. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Overnight lows will be dropping into 30s. 

Monday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures ranging in the 40s to 50s. 

Starting tomorrow, a dry weather pattern is expected to persist through the majority of the work week.

Temperatures will mainly be in the 40s.

Enjoy the rest of your day.

