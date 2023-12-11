Mostly cloudy skies with a drier pattern ahead

Happy Monday Central Oregon! Today will bring mostly cloudy skies and close to average temperatures to start your week out on the High Desert.

A weaker low pressure system embedded in a northwest flow will move across the region throughout the day, providing parts of the forecast area with some light showery conditions in the early morning, but the precipitation (including the wintery weather in eastern Oregon) looks to be tapering off today and there’s a drier pattern ahead.

South Winds appear mostly light this morning at around 5-10mph this morning and becoming north and northwest later in the day. Gusts of around 12-15 mph are possible in some areas. In general, the winds shouldn’t be too noticeable as you make your way through Monday.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until at least noon today in the lower Columbia basin of Oregon

Highs in the area will be in the 40s, today, and overnight lows will range in the 20s and 30s

