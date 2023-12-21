Patches of fog possible again, clear and mild later

Happy Thursday! More patchy fog can be expected throughout the morning today, but conditions should clear up by this afternoon to another mostly sunny day with slightly above average temperatures. This should be our last clear day before a chance for some wintry precipitation on Friday when it appears the mountains will even get some light, but much needed, snow

A Special Weather Statement has been issued Including the cities of Dufur, Maupin, Moro, Bend, Madras, Prineville, and Redmond as patches of dense fog are expected throughout the morning. Visibilities of a quarter mile or less have developed in the vicinity of Madras, Warm Springs, and along US-197 and US-97. In areas where temperatures are at or below 32 degrees early this morning, freezing fog is possible.

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until noon below 1500 feet in the areas of the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. This is due to hazardous driving conditions and compromised visibility. Harney and Malehuer county are also affected by a Dense Fog Advisory set to expire at 11am

Winds appear to be out of the south again in the 5-10mph range throughout the day which shouldn’t be too noticeable

Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s and overnight lows continue to linger in the 20s and low to middle 30s.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US