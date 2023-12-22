Cold start today, sunny and chilly this afternoon

Although there may be some patchy freezing fog early in the morning, the mist should dissipate by mid-morning. Be on the lookout for some black ice on area roads ways that did see some fog last night. The mountain passes are also going to be challenging since the cold air froze some of the snow and slush that accumulated Friday morning.

Sunday will be slightly milder as the mercury in the thermometer will top out in the low 40s. Some light rain and snow may fall over the Cascades, but may not translate past the east face of the range.

Christmas Day will be partly to mostly cloudy with clouds filling the skies by late in the day. There is a chance for rain to arrive after sunset and as it cools down it may transition to freezing rain or snow by sunrise Tuesday.

Merry Christmas everyone.

Stay safe.

