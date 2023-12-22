Fog early with a chance for mountain snow & rain likely on the high desert

Happy Friday Central Oregon. Today brings early pockets of fog and a chance of rain, locally. Some models are indicating a chance for a wintry mix here on the high desert but it appears we will see mostly rain and it should occur between this morning and early afternoon.

Chances are high that mountains we will see between 2-5 inches of snow. After the quick wave of precipitation, we will likely see another partly sunny afternoon.

Patches of fog are again a factor this morning. A Special Weather Statement has been issued for North Central and Central Oregon. Areas along US 97 and US 197 are experiencing visibility of a quarter mile or less and temperatures are at or below freezing resulting in hazardous driving conditions. In these conditions fog can become freezing fog which can result in dangerous accumulations of ice on elevated surfaces including roadways making morning travel of any kind hazardous.

Several fog Advisories are in place: in the foothills of the Blue Mountains until 10am with visibility of a quarter mile or less. Similar conditions in the Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County resulting in a DFA until 7am. In the Rogue river valley until as well as below 1500 ft along the Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Lower Columbia, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County have DFAs expiring at 7am.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph

Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s and a chilly evening headed your way with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US