Mountain snow ends tonight, cold weekend ahead

There has been some snow added to the base at our area resorts today as a quick moving burst of snow and rain arrived. The snow levels today have been estimated at around 4000 feet so most High Desert locations will see rain.

Tonight, the system clears the area and a much colder air mass arrives for the weekend. Lows overnight will be in the teens and 20s followed by highs in the 30s on Saturday.

A brief dome of high pressure develops Saturday and this should lead to mostly sunny skies. Cold and breezy Saturday night into Sunday as the high breaks down. A mix of clouds and sunshine will define the day Sunday as temps reach the low 40s.

Christmas day will see clouds lower and thicken as the afternoon arrives and highs will be in the middle 40s. Overnight into Tuesday I expect to see some light rain and snow mingle into the morning hours, but not much accumulation. Highs approach 50 Tuesday and Wednesday.

A stray shower or two will pass over the area on Wednesday with little to no consequence.

A White Christmas is not expected in Central Oregon this year. For a Christmas to be classified as a “White Christmas” there must be at least one inch of snow on the ground, and or one inch of snow that has fallen. The last Christmas with measurable snowfall over an inch was in 1988, while there was snow on the ground in 2001.

Stay Safe



Don’t forget to download the KTVZ weather app to stay safe and informed.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US



