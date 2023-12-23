Mostly cloudy, light mountain precipitation Christmas Eve

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

We saw some patchy fog developed overnight Friday into this morning. We could be seeing a repeat of this tonight. Temperatures will be dropping into the 20s and teens.

An upper ridge is bringing mild conditions to the region this weekend. The majority of Saturday is sunny and dry, but we will see an increasing clouds as we move into the tonight.

Some light rain and snow is expected over the Cascades tomorrow. Temperatures on Sunday will top out in the low 40s.

It’s hard to believe Christmas is just around the corner!

Christmas day will be partly too mostly cloudy with clouds filling skies later in the day. We are seeing a chance of rain after sunset. It could transition into freezing rain or snow early Tuesday.

Happy holidays!

Don’t forget to download the KTVZ Local Alert Weather App to stay safe and informed

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US