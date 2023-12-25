Rain expected throughout the High Desert with snow hitting the mountain peaks by Christmas   ￼

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from Sunday at 10PM, to Tuesday ending at 10AM.

After experiencing freezing patchy fog Sunday morning, we are clear on the High Desert: Madras, Prineville, Sisters, Bend, Lava Butte and La Pine – all dry conditions throughout Sunday, although, precipitation is on the way.

Sunday evening, a weak upper trough is moving across the region, bringing light snow to mainly the Cascades and the East Slopes.

Here, on the High Desert, there’s a slight chance of rain late Sunday evening. Rain is likely on Monday, Christmas day.

Some areas like La Pine will experience freezing rain on December 25th.

Expect a mixture of snow and rain in the mountains Sunday night, on Christmas day, and the next couple of days.

Breezy conditions will pick up on Christmas day, gusting upwards of 31 mph.

It’s going to be a rainy Monday and cold, temperatures will be in the mid 40’s during the day and drop down to just above freezing, the low 30’s Monday night.

There’s a slight chance of rain for the next several days with daytime temperatures in the 40’s and 50’s, evening temperatures dropping down to the 30’s.

