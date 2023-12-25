Snow and freezing rain impact travel on Christmas Day

A mix of rain and snow is impacting the region today with snow falling is some location, mixed with rain and freezing rain. The mountain passes are likely to be slick as the snow and ice may accumulate on the road surfaces.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 10 am Tuesday morning. The hazard will be a couple inches of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice. This is mainly on the east face of the Cascades in our area. Most regions east of 97 should be looking at mainly rain but may be mingled with a wintry mix at times.

Winds will be from the SW today at 15 - 18 mph and gusts near 25. Be advised, if you are traveling there may be some reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

Freezing rain is more likely north of the viewing area, but some ice may accumulate on some roads in western Deschutes and Jefferson Counties today. Freezing rain is rain that freezes on contact and can coat tree limbs, power lines, roads, and sidewalks. The amount of ice may only be a tenth of an inch, but it is still dangerous. Travel early this Christmas will be slick.

The temperatures will rise after the noon hour so the region should shift over to mostly rain and fog should develop. Travel on Christmas Day evening will be tricky as well.

Some snow and black is may develop as the precipitation is expected to continue overnight into Tuesday morning. Accumulations will be light, but travel will be impacted as well.

Please be careful today, tonight and tomorrow and keep an eye on the KTVZ weather app for updates and also our headlines here on our website.

Stay Safe



