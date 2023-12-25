Spotty precipitation today, light mountain snow and high desert rain

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 10 am Tuesday morning. The snowfall is expected to be confined to the mountains; lower elevations should see mainly rain. The other concern is for freezing rain to develop. The potential for a light icy glaze to accumulate in our viewing area is currently low, but not zero. If there is freezing rain, it will be in the vicinity of the east face of the Cascades.

Freezing rain is more likely north of the viewing area, but some ice may accumulate on some roads in western Deschutes and Jefferson Counties today. Freezing rain is rain that freezes on contact and can coat tree limbs, power lines, roads, and sidewalks. The amount of ice may only be a tenth of an inch, but it is still dangerous.

The temperatures are on the mild side, and the precipitation is spotty. The best chance for ran and snow, mingled with some freezing rain, will be around midnight. Following the spotty precipitation overnight, we should dry out Tuesday. Some black may develop in the passes tonight as the mixed precipitation will vary with elevation.

Tuesday will be breezy and mild as temperatures reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will arrive from the south at 10 – 12 mph assisting in drying area roads.

Stay Safe and have a Merry Christmas



