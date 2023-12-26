Dry Conditions today, spotty showers return Wednesday

High pressure will be able to win the battle against any rain shower activity coming into the area today and into the evening. Then, the high shifts to the east and opens the door for some light rain and mountain snow. This will not be a major event, but more of a nuisance event that may provide travel issues in the mountains.

Tonight will be dry and chilly as the front approaches the coast. The chance for light rain will not arrive until after sunrise Wednesday. The rain will be light, and end before mid-day. The temperatures are mild enough to support rain at elevations below 4500 feet. Light snow is possible on the crests with little accumulation.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and mild as we continue to watch large areas of low pressure approach the coast. The dry air inland dissipates most of the moisture keeping Central Oregon quiet.

Saturday will once again see the chance for some light rain and mountain snow but once again, limited in duration and moisture content.

Sunday, New Year’s Eve, should be dry and slightly cooler, but still above normal by a degree or two (41 is normal). New Year’s Day will be partly to mostly cloudy ahead of some rain that is slated to arrive on Tuesday.

Stay Safe



