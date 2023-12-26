Early freezing rain possible, mostly cloudy & mild with slight chance for rain later

Happy Tuesday! Today should bring mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for rain this afternoon and overnight tonight. Early this morning, there may be some light mixed precipitation and even some possible snow in the mountains, with the lower elevations seeing mainly rain. Additionally, patchy fog is possible early this morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 6 am this morning. Before sunrise, when temperatures are still quite cold, the concern is for freezing rain to develop which brings the potential for a light icy glaze to accumulate. If there is freezing rain, it will likely be in the vicinity of the east face of the mountains and also a bit to the north of our forecast area. Despite forecast amounts being a tenth of an inch or less of possible ice accumulation, conditions can still be dangerous and icy roadways are certainly possible this morning and evening so take care during your commutes.

Elsewhere in the state there are wind concerns with a High Wind Warning including the Klamath Falls airport, Dorris, Macdoel, the higher terrain of the Warner and Hart mountains and Winter Rim, and portions of Highway 97 and Highway 31 between Paisley and Silver Lake south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. There is also a Wind Advisory in effect for much of the rest Klamath, Lake, Modoc, and northeast Siskiyou counties, including Klamath Falls, Alturas, Lakeview, Bly, Fort Rock and portions of highways 97, 140, 395, 139, and 299 due to expected south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected

Locally wind will be out of the Southeast in the 5 to 10 mph range in some areas and in the 10-20mph range for most of the area and staying active tonight!

High temperatures will be mild in the middle 40s to low 50s and overnight lows will be in the 30s.

