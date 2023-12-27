Possible ice & limited visibility early, before mild day with chance of rain

Good Wednesday morning, Central Oregon. Early this morning areas of fog and freezing fog are a factor in some areas, especially before sunrise. Visibilities have been fluctuating as winds pick up and subside. Some spotty light rain and freezing drizzle may impact the morning commute by creating ice on roadways. This afternoon brings more chance for rain as well as mild, above average temperatures.

A freezing fog advisory in Central and North Central Oregon remains in effect until 7am this morning. The main concern at the moment is Madras northward where reported visibility in some areas is at one quarter of a mile or less. These conditions also bring the likelihood of frost and ice accumulations on elevated roadways, bridges, and sidewalks. Drive slowly and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

A High Wind Warning is currently in place in much of Lake and Klamath Counties due to south winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. In much of the rest of southwest Oregon, there’s a Wind Advisory due to south winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. In these conditions trees, power lines and other property can be damaged in addition to creating difficulty with travel. Both are set to expire at 7pm tonight

Winds will be a bit more active than yesterday, out of the south around 10 mph-20mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph possible.

Highs today will be range in the middle 40s to low 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

