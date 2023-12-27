Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Variably cloudy with periods of light precipitation and fog through the week

KTVZ
Published 12:53 PM

The weather in the region will be active, but not overwhelming. Expect to see a mixture of mostly cloudy skies each day and a slight chance for some spotty rain or mountain snow.  Temperatures are on the mild side, and will remain above normal through the end of the year.

The temperature profile is the most consistent variable in our forecast for the next few days. The mercury will rise into the 50s, or close to it, Thursday and again on Friday. Our chance for spotty light rain and mountain snow is going to be present each of the next few days.

The amount of rain will be light, if at all, the amount of mountain snow will be low as well. Expect to see more of a nuisance type of precipitation for the next few days.  Winds will be breezy across the 97 corridor, but the strongest winds will be in the northeast corner of the state near the Blue Mountains.

Over the weekend the pattern of light rain and mountain snow will continue. Temperatures will drop to the middle and low 40s over the high desert so any precipitation during the day will be liquid, but at night a mix of light freezing rain and snow and cold rain are all possible.

We are in a very difficult area to nail down the exact type of precipitation that will arrive. The mountains, valleys, gorges, deserts all play a role in the temperature variations that we experience here in Central Oregon.

We must keep a very watchful eye on all possible options for the region. The only saving grace is that most of the weather events are not very robust or active for long periods of time. Icy road conditions are the most dangerous, and that comes in many forms, mainly overnight.

Stay Safe


John Carroll

John Carroll is NewsChannel 21’s chief meteorologist. Learn more about John here.

