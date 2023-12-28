Fog and Freezing fog concerns early, mild afternoon ahead

Happy Thursday! This morning brings more commute complications in the form of fog and freezing fog until around 10am. Conditions should clear up to a partly cloudy day with above average temperatures near 50 degrees and there may even be a bit of sunshine later.

A freezing fog advisory is in effect until 10AM in North Central and Central Oregon due to hazardous driving conditions. Visibility of less than a quarter mile has been observed. These conditions bring concerns for frost and accumulations of ice on roadways and especially bridges. The main concern is currently for areas just north of Redmond and Bend. Take care when driving, leave extra space and drive slowly!

Locally we should be mostly dry for the next few days outside of morning fog/spotty rain & freezing rain activity. There is a 20-40% probability of light precipitation along the Cascade crests; It appears any precipitation that does come will fall as rain, with snow levels currently around 5500 feet

Wind will be out of the Southeast at around 7-10 mph, picking up in the midday through early afternoon and, generally, a bit less active than yesterday.

Highs will range from the mid 40s to the low 50s. Overnight lows will be a few degrees warmer than last night in the 30s.

