Snow Report

Mt. Hood Meadows will be opening Monday for passholders only for the first few days.

Timberline, which has been open on a first-come, first-served basis since Wednesday, added one inch of new snow.

Hoodoo, which was open this weekend for passholders, is closed once again during the week

Willamette Pass plants to open Dec. 4th, while Mt. Bachelor hopes to open Dec. 7th.