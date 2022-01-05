Snowfall ’til the weekend

The mountains have seen some pretty incredible additions to the snow base, and the resorts are expecting more for the remainder of the workweek. Mt. Bachelor, for example, could see as much as another 15-25" of snow by Friday night. Highs will be around freezing and lows will be in the teens. With all this fresh snow and mostly sunny skies, this will be a sensational weekend on the slopes.

Of course, mountain driving conditions will stay pretty hazardous. This morning, Highway 20 west of the Santiam Junction remains closed, and chains or traction tires are required on all our mountain roads.