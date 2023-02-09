Nice Today; More Snow Coming

This will be a beautiful day on Mt. Bachelor. SW winds will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts a bit higher, but there will be plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the mid to upper 30's. Clouds will thicken quickly tonight and snow will begin to fall. From tonight into Friday night the mountain could see 2-5" of fresh snow. Mountain roads are not too bad now. You must carry chains or traction tires. Be prepared to see worsening driving conditions over the next 24-36 hours. There will be plenty of sunshine with gentle breezes this weekend.

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.