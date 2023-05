Happy Tuesday! We've enjoyed some beautiful sunny skies and warm temperatures recently in Central Oregon. As a result we've seen the base levels decrease quite a bit. Now, another resort closes for the season leaving only 2 left open.

Matt Degenhardt is the evening weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Matt here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.