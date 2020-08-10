ODF seeks tips to find who started Fir Mountain Fire south of Hood River

About

313-acre blaze has cost more than$3 million to fight

THE DALLES, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Forestry said Monday it is seeking information related to finding the person responsible for starting the Fir Mountain Fire south of Hood River.

Anyone with information which could be used to find the person responsible for causing the fire can call the Oregon State Police Tip Line at 1-800-452-7888.

Investigators were able to locate the point of origin for the fire and have determined it to be human-caused. Fire danger in The Dalles Unit is extreme, officials said, and restrictions associated with public activities are in place.

The Fir Mountain Fire was reported on Saturday, Aug. 1,on private lands in Hood River County, along Fir Mountain Road southeast of Odell. Fire suppression activities continue on the fire, with full containment expected this Wednesday.

Suppression efforts have cost landowners and the citizens of Oregon more than $3 million.