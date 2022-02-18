

By Brendan Buckley, CNN

A flock of birds suddenly falls from the sky, a runaway tire takes aim at a police cruiser, and a zoo welcomes a new addition with a striking resemblance to everyone’s favorite house-elf. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Migratory mystery

Nearly 100 yellow-headed blackbirds suddenly fell to the ground midflight in Chihuahua, Mexico, according to police. The cause is still being investigated.

Hot dog, hotter temper

A man shattered a door and threw snow at an employee after refusing to wear a mask at The Wiener’s Circle, a well-known Chicago hot dog restaurant.

Ready, aim, tire!

Dashcam footage captured the moment a runaway tire smashed directly into the windshield of a parked police cruiser in Spring Township, Pennsylvania.

Stuck the landing

Security cameras caught the moment a distracted boy narrowly avoided disaster when he fell through a hole in the floor at an Istanbul mall, landing on a stack of boxes that broke his fall.

Fantastic beast (and where to find him)

Meet the first-ever aardvark born at the Chester Zoo in England — named Dobby for his uncanny resemblance to the “Harry Potter” house-elf.

