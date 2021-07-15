Annapolis man charged in fatal shooting of Michelle Cummings

CNN - Regional

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (WBAL) — Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting.

Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.

According to police charging documents, Harrod assaulted an officer who tried to take him into custody and fled. Police said Harrod further resisted arrest when other officers arrived and chased him down.

Police said Harrod started “screaming and yelling and creating a disturbance,” drawing 30 to 40 people, creating a large mob that began circling officers, screaming obscenities at them. Police said the crowd was so aggressive that other jurisdictions needed to be called in for assistance.

Harrod was charged with first- and second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault, involuntary manslaughter, manslaughter, use of a firearm in a violent crime, gun charges, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment, Jackson said.

According to Annapolis police, the arrest warrant for the murder charges was served Wednesday inside the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where Harrod is being held without bail on the escape charge.

On June 29, Cummings was fatally struck by a stray bullet while sitting on the patio of the Graduate Hotel in Annapolis. She and her husband were in town from Texas for their son’s induction ceremony to the U.S. Naval Academy. She was not the intended target of the shooting.

Jackson said investigators reviewed video and photos from the crime scene, which led to the arrest.

Jackson said he spoke with Cummings’ husband Wednesday morning. Celebration of life services for Cummings are scheduled for Thursday in Texas.

“Some nights, I couldn’t sleep. I felt rage,” Jackson said. “We promised to do everything we could to arrest the person responsible for the tragic death of Ms. Cummings. That promise was kept today. I know that the arrest will not bring the family’s beloved wife and mother back, but I hope that it provides some sense of justice.”

“We’re all thinking about her family at this difficult time. This was a senseless tragedy,” Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “We will continue to keep the family informed, keep their daughter, Jordan, and Naval Academy plebe, Trey, and our extended Navy family in our hearts.”

U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck thanked law enforcement and again provided his support for the Cummings family.

“Thank you for the due diligence to bring justice to bear for the Cummings family who tragically and horrifically lost an important member of their family. We appreciate the support, the swift move to justice, and as we all had said, we hope it’s a very, very small part of the contribution of the healing for the Cummings family,” Buck said.

Buck said the Naval Academy is preparing to welcome back and provide support to Trey Cummings, who will be a part of the Class of 2025.

“When Trey is ready, after he has grieved and laid his mom to rest, and he has prepared himself, we will welcome him back with welcome arms and he’ll be a very proud member of the brigade and mature and evolve into becoming a commissioned officer in the United States Navy,” Buck said.

A combined reward increased to $67,000 for information in the case. Police ask anyone with information to call them at 410-260-3439, 800-CALL-FBI or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

