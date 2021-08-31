Police officers tangle with deer caught in soccer net

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A police officer was captured on video tangling with a buck who was wrapped up in a soccer goal net in Greensburg.

The incident happened late last week at Greensburg Salem High School’s soccer field.

The deer’s six-point antlers were completely wrapped up in the net and its legs were wrapped up too.

It took three officers wrestling with the animal before they were able to free it.

Police say if you ever see an animal trapped like this, don’t try to rescue it yourself, but instead call for help.

