Arizona father held in Mexico for accidentally bringing gun on vacation

GLENDALE, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — A Glendale father could now be facing almost three years in a Mexican federal prison for unintentionally bringing a gun on their Rocky Point vacation. Francine Nicholson’s husband, Ira Beavers, is currently being held in Hermosillo, the capital of Sonora.

The last time Francine saw him was on July 30, when they both were detained at the Lukeville/Sonoyta border. Now, she’s doing everything in her power to get him home. “I’m actually living a nightmare,” said Nicholson.

“Upon the search, my husband’s firearm was found. We were both detained. They kept me for 48 hours. He is still there,” said Nicholson.

It’s a three-month-long nightmare. They remembered all the essentials for their family trip to Rocky Point. But, her husband forgot he had a gun in their car. “Our car was searched. Upon the search, my husband’s firearm was found. We were both detained. They kept me for 48 hours. He is still there,” said Nicholson.

The police took their car and their kids ended up with family friends who were caravanning with them until Nicholson was released. Now the couple can only talk for 20 minutes a week.

“I speak with him twice a week. I speak with him on Saturday and I speak with him on Monday, only for 10 minutes,” Nicholson told Arizona’s Family.

Beavers’ gun was legal in Arizona. But Mexico has strict laws on firearms. On Friday, he was denied bond and sentenced to nearly three years in prison. Now with the help of Mexican attorneys, the family is appealing the court’s decision.

In a statement, the state department tells Arizona’s Family quote:

“The U.S. Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad have no greater responsibility than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. We generally do not share info with the media about private citizens absent their written consent. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”

While Nicholson waits for good news, it’s been a tough time. “There are no words. I can’t sleep. I think about him constantly. He is constantly every thought on my mind,” she said.

She’s holding out hope for a happy homecoming. “I’m already planning the caravan to the border to pick him up, having balloons spelling out his name,” Nicholson added.

Nicholson never even made it to Rocky Point. The new attorney told the family they hope the appeal can get him released by Thanksgiving. As attorney expenses are piling up, she says her best friend created a GoFundMe page to help them.

