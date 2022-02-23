Diners report feeling unusual symptoms two weeks after eating at Secret of Siam

By SOPHIA PERRICONE

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — It’s been almost two weeks since diners first reported feeling unusual symptoms after eating at Secret of Siam.

One diner who ordered takeout from the Centennial Hills Thai restaurant said those symptoms have not stopped.

“It’s been like a real nightmare,” said Gera Wade, who ordered from Secret of Siam on Feb. 11. Wade said he has been in and out of the hospital multiple times since last eating there. He described his ongoing symptoms as “tingling sensation, burning” and rapid heartbeat.

On Friday, the Southern Nevada Health District announced that more than 30 people reported symptoms like increased heart rate, blurry vision and hallucinations, allegedly after eating food from Secret of Siam.

“I couldn’t believe it. I thought it was maybe 20-some people, and now it’s 30,” Wade said.

According to SNHD, Secret of Siam received an “A” during its most recent health inspection on Feb. 10, one day before Wade and others are at the restaurant began reporting symptoms.

Wade said he brought his leftovers into the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for testing.

“Police came back with the results. They found high levels of THC in the evidence I gave them, the food,” he claimed.

As of Tuesday, LVMPD said they are still testing leftovers to determine if anything was put into food and could not confirm any test results.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.