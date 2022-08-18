Daphne women share 100th Birthday celebration

By Hal Scheurich

DAPHNE, Alabama (WALA) — It was party time for two special ladies in Daphne Wednesday, August 17, 2022. They celebrated their 100th Birthdays together. Friends and family joined in the celebration at Daphne Gardens Assisted Living where the staff led the festivities as everyone joined in singing “Happy Birthday,”

Ruth Smith and Virginia Gray have heard that song a lot over the years…more than most. Both are reaching the century milestone this month and their caretakers at Daphne Gardens wanted to make sure it was special.

“We knew we were going to do something. It’s taken about two and a half weeks to get all this planned out and done,” said Daphne Gardens Administrator, Christina Brammann. “Miss Virginia turned one hundred on the tenth and Miss Ruth will be a hundred on the twentieth.”

The party was inside but the folks at Daphne Gardens made sure everyone driving by knew about the special day, decorating the entire front lawn along County Road 64. Back inside, Ruth and Virginia were enjoying all the attention but not sure what to make of it.

“Just look around. It’s amazing,” Virginia said.

“I didn’t know I had this many friends,” Ruth laughed.

Both ladies have been living at Daphne Gardens for about a year. Ruth is a huge Atlanta Braves fan and has a big screen TV to catch all the action. Her favorite snacks include Baby Ruth candy bars and peppermints.

Virginia considers herself a big foodie who enjoys just about everything. Cornbread and fried chicken are her favorites. She loves her sweet tea and plays bingo every week. They offered advice on living a fulfilling life that was hard to argue with.

“Live the best you can every day,” Ruth suggested.

“Live right. Don’t drink too much,” added Virginia.

The celebration got a lot of attention. The folks at Daphne Gardens said some drivers pulled over and took pictures of the decorations out front. Others even called the facility, wishing the ladies a Happy Birthday. All of us here at Fox 10 News would also like to say, “Happy Birthday” to Virginia and Ruth.

