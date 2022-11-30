County officials put property owner on notice to clean up illegal ‘salvage yard’

By Matt Flener

Click here for updates on this story

CASS COUNTY, Missouri (KMBC) — Cass County’s county codes and zoning director has given a property owner south of Pleasant Hill 30 days to clean up a “salvage yard” just feet away from the Rock Island Spur of the Katy Trail.

The property owner lives without running water, electricity service, or sewage treatment along South Roush Road near the intersection of East State Route P. The notice to cease and desist is posted on the property.

KMBC 9 Investigates continues to document the condition of multiple dogs on the property. KMBC saw multiple dogs tethered Tuesday climbing on top of trash and debris.

Dog near Katy Trail in Cass CountyCass County officials start work near property with multiple dog complaints Several community members and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have called on county leaders to remove the dogs from the property citing poor living conditions. PETA has even issued an action alert.

A Cass County sheriff’s spokesman told KMBC that a veterinarian has checked on the dogs’ conditions, saying the dogs appear to have adequate food and water. The spokesman also said there is no legal cause to seize the animals or charge the property owner at this point.

KMBC 9 Investigates first documented concerns for the dogs’ conditions in August. She said dogs are chained on top of piles of debris with minimal access to food or water.

After first seeing the dogs and the property in August, KMBC 9 Investigates obtained records showing Cass County sheriff’s deputies have responded to complaints of animal bites near the area.

It is not clear from the reports if all those dogs involved in the animal bite complaints belong to the property owner. He has previously told KMBC he does not want to surrender any of his dogs and wants to stay where he lives.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.