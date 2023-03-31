13-year-old charged with communicating threats at Rocky Mount Prep

By Jelia Hepner

Rocky Mount, North Carolina (WRAL) — A 13-year-old was charged by Rocky Mount Police Department Thursday night for communicating mass violence threats at Rocky Mount Prep.

According Rocky Mount police, the threats were made against the school Wednesday, March 29. Police provided a “strong presence” at the school and the bus stops Thursday.

“The safety of our campus is a top priority, and we are taking every measure to ensure the safety of our scholars and our community,” said Dr. Chaunte Garrett, superintendent of Rocky Mount Prep.

After an investigation, the District Attorney’s Office charged the teen for the threats.

“We appreciate and commend the scholars that came forward with information that allowed us to act quickly, said RMP. “We are extremely grateful to the Rocky Mount Police Department for their support.”

Due to the offender’s age, the name has not been released.

