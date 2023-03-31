Border patrol agents arrest convicted rapist crossing Rio Grande

By Web staff

LAREDO, Texas (KTVT) — Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man on March 30 who was previously convicted of rape in Houston.

Agents said Magdaleno Campos-Escobar, 57, was trying to cross the Rio Grande in west Laredo when they caught him.

Campos-Escobar was taken to the Laredo South Station for processing. While there, agents identified him as having a prior felony conviction tied to the sexual assault.

He was taken into custody and processed for felony re-entry.

