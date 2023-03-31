Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:40 AM

Border patrol agents arrest convicted rapist crossing Rio Grande

<i>US Customs and Border Protection/KTVT</i><br/>Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested Magdaleno Campos-Escobar on March 30
Lawrence, Nakia
US Customs and Border Protection/KTVT
Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested Magdaleno Campos-Escobar on March 30

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    LAREDO, Texas (KTVT) — Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man on March 30 who was previously convicted of rape in Houston.

Agents said Magdaleno Campos-Escobar, 57, was trying to cross the Rio Grande in west Laredo when they caught him.

Campos-Escobar was taken to the Laredo South Station for processing. While there, agents identified him as having a prior felony conviction tied to the sexual assault.

He was taken into custody and processed for felony re-entry.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content