Habitat for Humanity begins construction on home for Afghan refugee family

By Siobhan Harms

Click here for updates on this story

FULTON, Missouri (KOMU) — River City Habitat for Humanity broke ground Thursday on the site of a new Habitat home in Fulton for a veteran and his family.

The River City Habitat for Humanity typically only builds homes within Cole County. However, the organization made use of its one-time exception for the Safi family.

“We are allowed to build outside of our service area one time in the lifetime of our organization, and we are honored to be building alongside a United States Veteran to help provide his family of 14 a safe place to call home,” Susan Cook-Williams, executive director at River City Habitat for Humanity, said in a statement.

In order to qualify for the River City Habitat for Humanity program, homeowners must complete 450 hours of sweat equity in place of a down payment. Potential home recipients must also demonstrate a housing need and an ability to repay an affordable mortgage.

Sheen Gul Safi spoke to KOMU 8 News through his translator and case manager, Sardar Sherzad.

“From 2001 all the way to 2021, I was serving side by side with the U.S. forces, ensuring safety and security for my country and for the United States and the world,” Gul Safi said.

Gul Safi said his family relocated to the U.S. in November 2021. He said he’s grateful to the River City Habitat for Humanity and to the community members who have volunteered their time.

“We are very excited, the whole family, all the family members, especially the kids,” Gul Safi said.

Gul Safi’s 12 children and his wife will move into the home when construction is complete. Yaar Gil Safi, one of Gul Safi’s children, said he’s excited for his new home.

“[I am most excited for] building a new home,” Gil Safi said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.