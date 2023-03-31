Man previously convicted of taking pictures of children at Kennywood facing new charges

By WTAE Staff

Allegheny County (WTAE) — More charges have been filed against a registered sex offender in Allegheny County.

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 first covered James Wright for an incident at Kennywood more than five years ago. Now, he faces similar charges out of Virginia.

In 2017, Wright pleaded guilty to committing a sex act in front of a 13-year-old girl while in line for a ride at Kennywood.

It was just this past August that police say Wright was filming women and little girls at a water park with a GoPro, without their knowledge, in Alexandria, Virginia.

Virginia police then contacted the Baldwin Police Department, and that’s when a new investigation was launched.

Investigators say they found several electronic devices in Wright’s possession, one of which allegedly had a video from 2020 of Wright with two little girls under the age of 7 committing another lewd act in front of them.

Wright was arraigned Thursday and is now facing charges of open lewdness, indecent assault and unlawful contact with minors.

