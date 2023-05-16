LAPD volunteer hospitalized from bee swarm; others stung

By Danielle Radin

Click here for updates on this story

ENCINO, California (KCAL, KCBS) — An LAPD volunteer who was swarmed by hundreds of bees in an Encino neighborhood was hospitalized Monday afternoon with dozens of stings. At least one other person was also hospitalized after being swarmed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the area around 4:50 p.m. where a swarm of bees was discovered in the 17000 block of West Adlon Road.

A bee expert said this was unusual, aggressive behavior for bees, and said it was unclear what agitated the hive.

A bee-removal company located the hive.

“This is not a normal behavior for these bees, to be this angry and want to kill you,” said bee-removal specialist Izak Kharrazi. “This is not OK. Because of the situation and the emergency, I had to spray them and kill them.”

“When I started seeing bees appear, they went after me, so I went inside, but then we got a UPS guy come up, and as I came to the door, the UPS guy was being swarmed, and he started saying ‘Run! Bees!’ And I got hit right in the lip,” said neighbor Jerry Spotts.

Due to the size of the swarm, fire officials urged residents to remain indoors with their windows and doors closed.

Residents with hives at their homes are advised to call a professional to handle bee removal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.