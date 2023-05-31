Authorities remove weapons from Middle River house amid hazardous device investigation

By David Collins

MIDDLE RIVER, Maryland (WBAL) — ederal agents raided a Middle River home Wednesday morning and removed what appeared to be multiple weapons.

Baltimore County police said its officers were in the 700 block of Middle River Road around 7 a.m. for a joint investigation.

While there, police said detectives found what they called was a suspicious device that was believed to be an explosive. The Baltimore County police Hazardous Device Team was called and determined the device was not a threat.

Neighbors told 11 News that the federal agents used at least three percussion grenades after demanding a person they wanted to come out with his hands up. Neighbors said the agents damaged a window looking for the person.

“I was scared because I have four children and it was just me and my four children. My husband was already off to work,” said Shekella, a neighbor. “I woke up my oldest son then I gathered all my children and went to my bedroom.”

Neighbors said dozens of agents participated in the raid. Some appeared heavily armed. They could be seen carrying boxes of the home, but it’s unclear what they were looking for or what they found.

There are several signs posted on the property, including a pet alert about live snakes and another sign indicating the property is “protected by an armed property owner.” The house also has several security cameras posted on it.

Middle River Road was closed to vehicular traffic, as well as pedestrian traffic between Compass and Biggs roads. Police have since reopened Middle River Road.

