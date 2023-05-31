Liberty, Missouri police looking for man who stole American flags from multiple businesses

By Jackson Kurtz

LIBERTY, Missouri (KMBC) — After the Memorial Day Weekend, Liberty, Mo., police are looking for a man who has apparently taken American flags from multiple businesses in the city.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of a man and truck wanted in connection to the cases.

Police said they received reports from businesses in the Heartland and Meadows Industrial Park, which is located off Highway 69 and Heartland Drive.

Other businesses have also reported missing flags.

