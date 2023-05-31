Man recounts water rescue after Rio Grande drowning

By Faith Egbuonu

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A body was found in the Rio Grande Monday, May 29. According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue, there weren’t any signs of recreation when the body was recovered.

However, investigators are still determining the cause of death.

“The condition of the body appeared that it had been in the water for some time. When crews did spot the body in the water, no aid was rendered,” Albuquerque Fire Rescue’s PIO, Jason Fejer said. “The person was obviously deceased. There’s no indication who’s going to take it over as far as violent crimes call out or if it’s a homicide investigation. At this point, it’s too early to tell.”

“There was no life jacket and no other signs that he was wearing any sort of outdoor gear or anything consistent with a kayaker or somebody that was swimming or spending time in the water on the river,” Fejer said.

Rio Grande Drowning, May 6 The recovery made is the second body found in the Rio Grande within May 2023. According to the Taos County Sheriff’s Office, a man died while rafting with two others. According to investigators, all three had fallen off the raft. Two of them were able to survive, but the other person was swept into the river.

According to investigators, the man had a life jacket on at the time of his death but believe increased water levels may have been a factor.

“There’s some of those areas that generate rapids that definitely require some sort of skill and some sort of training and a level of practice in a kayak, even the person with the life jacket,” Fejer said.

Man recounts rescuing child from Rio Grande “I’ve had an experience where a little boy was taken through the river and I had to jump in to take him out of the river,” Manuel Padilla said. “Nobody was paying attention. Within seconds, the little boy was gone. I literally jumped in the water. I was able to get him out of the river.”

“It’s something you got to be careful with on the Rio Grande. I love the river, but it can get pretty dangerous. Don’t trust the water. Don’t just jump in and think it cannot take you, because it could, depending on the high levels of water,” Padilla added. “I keep an eye on everybody’s kids, because I have a boy. He’s my only son. It’s something I wouldn’t want for somebody to deal with if something bad were to happen.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.