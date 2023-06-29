Crews continue to clear derailed Amtrak train after collision with truck in Moorpark

By KCAL-NEWS STAFF

MOORPARK, California (KCAL) — Crews worked through the night and continued Thursday morning to clear a derailed Amtrak train after its collision with a truck in Moorpark the day before.

The passenger train crashed into an irrigation truck while pulling seven cars on Wednesday, causing the train to partly derail and occupants to evacuate.

Around 11:20 a.m., the Ventura County Fire Department responded to the 11100 W. Block of Los Angeles Avenue, an area surrounded by large farms. The Ventura County irrigation truck, was totaled in the collision, as it was reportedly crossing the tracks on its way to a nearby ranch.

In all, 14 passengers were hospitalized as a result of the collision, all of whom suffered minor injuries, except for the truck driver who was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries. All are expected to recover, according to VCFD officials.

Passenger Trish Montanari said she got tossed around. “I went back and forth and everywhere and hit the table, it was just, it was pretty scarey.”

A Ventura County Sheriff’s representative said that the driver of the train was also transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

“We were just cruising along and all the sudden there is a big bang, and then the car started teetering up and down and then left and right and it smelled like gasoline and dust was flying, it was very terrifying. I was bracing against the seat,” said passenger Evan Baldaccini.

There was a fire under one of the train cars which was quickly extinguished. There were nearly 200 passengers on board and 13 crew members on the train.

As part of the investigation into the crash, it’s reported Thursday morning that the Sheriff’s Department said so far, it does not appear that the truck was stopped or stalled on the tracks when it crossed while driving over a private frontage road.

The Amtrak Train 14 Coast Star Light was headed to Seattle, with its next intended stop being Oxnard. Passengers were transported to the Moorpark Senior Center at 799 Moorpark Avenue for family reunification, according to Capt. Dean Worthy, Ventura County Sherriff’s Department.

It is expected that track service will resume between Moorpark and Oxnard by Thursday afternoon, but as of Thursday morning, Amtrak has not provided an official train service reinstatement time for the affected area.

Amtrak issued a statement after the incident, which said:

“On June 28, 2023, Amtrak train 14 was traveling from Los Angeles to Seattle at approx. 11:15 a.m. PT when it struck a water truck obstructing the tracks at Moorpark, Calif. There were approximately 198 passengers and 13 crew onboard who were evacuated from the train, with no reports of serious injuries. The train derailed as a result of the impact but remained upright. Amtrak is working with customers to make alternate travel arrangements. Amtrak, in coordination with local authorities, is conducting a full investigation.”

Family and friends wanting to connect with the evacuated passengers may call (805) 465-6650.

