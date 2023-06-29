Local dog on road to recovery after being thrown from stolen car

By Stephanie Rodriguez

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A local woman says her family is traumatized after her car was stolen with their dog inside.

At Currie Dog Park in Wauwatosa, one loyal visitor is notably missing from the vast open space full of playing dogs.

“He’s like the happiest dog ever,” Jamie Soto said about her dog Bruno.

Bruno would normally go to the dog park every day.

“He comes to the big park here, and this is for animals over 20 pounds, and he loves all the dogs,” Soto said. “He just loves everybody, and everybody knows him here.”

Bruno is missing out on his favorite activity because he cannot move.

“He can’t walk on his back legs. His whole pelvis is broke,” Soto explained.

The Boston Terrier was inside Soto’s car when it was stolen from Sun Laundry in Milwaukee on Monday.

“My vehicle obviously was running, and I locked it with my dog inside,” she said.

Soto tells CBS 58 that she thinks her key fob failed to secure her car, allowing two men to take it and Bruno.

“We didn’t sleep the night that it happened,” Soto said.

After frantically searching for her dog, he was found on the city’s north side, badly injured.

“I would say they just threw him out the window,” she said. “When he first seen my son, he just wanted to run up to him like he usually does, but he couldn’t. He couldn’t even walk.”

Soto says Bruno is not the only one in pain right now, as her 14-year-old son has not left the dog’s side once and is sleeping in bed with Bruno to watch over the dog.

“They’re like best friends. That’s why he was with us. He goes everywhere we go,” Soto said. “It’s sad because he’s a teenager. I shouldn’t have my son go through all this pain.”

Bruno, who always wears matching outfits with Soto’s son, now needs surgery.

“He just looks around the room and makes sure my son is next to him. That’s all his comfort is,” she said.

Soto expects it will be long before Bruno can return to his favorite dog park, but she is determined to help him walk again.

Bruno’s medical expenses are estimated to cost Soto over $10K.

