Police confirm 6-year-old boy found unresponsive in wave pool at Fun-Plex has died

By Alex McLoon

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha police confirmed that a child found unresponsive in the wave pool at Fun-Plex Sunday has died, but said they do not have any other updates on the investigation at this time.

A GoFundMe is online for 6-year-old Kidus Endrias.

Fun-Plex says it has an adequate number of lifeguards who are properly trained, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

The report filed with the NDEE shows a lifeguard performed CPR and was among at least six lifeguards on duty at the time.

Fun-Plex remained closed Wednesday. The park issued a statement after news of the child’s death.

“We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time. Our primary focus throughout our 40 years in business is to provide a safe environment for every person who walks through our gates. On behalf of everyone at Fun-Plex, we offer our heartfelt condolences,” Fun-Plex said in a statement.

