Happy Cat Hotel and Spa takes pet boarding to next level in Westchester County

SCARSDALE, NEW YORK (WCBS) — The Happy Cat Hotel and Spa recently opened up in Westchester County, and its owners say it’s different than other pet boarding places.

They say it’s perfect for cat parents looking to get away this summer.

Creativity was key when it came to the yearlong process of designing and custom building the 2,500 square foot cat-only boarding facility. Each of its unique rooms is individually themed.

They vary in sizes and could be shared or private, and some even have televisions.

Co-Owner Christina Marraza says pretending the cats are away on vacation too is a bonus.

“It’s kind of more for the people than the cats, but that’s OK, we love it,” she said.

She says it’s really the large space the cats enjoy the most while their parents are out of town.

“Happy Cat is not traditional cat boarding,” she said. “Eight foot ceilings, cats have places to climb, places to breathe. We are all about the vertical spaces here, which is why every room has climbing shelves, because cats need to be cats, they should not be confined.”

Cats get playtime with staff every day and even get room service three times a day. Parents must supply the food from home due to dietary reasons.

Staff also assist with basic medical care.

“We do get a lot of cats who need medication or maybe cats who are a little elderly,” said Marraza

If you’re missing your cat while away, you can check in from wherever you are, since each room is equipped with a webcam.

“If it’s 3 in the morning and you’re on vacation and you want to see what Fluffy is up to, you can do that,” Marraza said.

The staff also sends daily pictures and videos so you can rest assured, like the name of the hotel, your pet will likely be a happy cat.

Like human hotels, each room varies in prices and can be more expensive during peak travel months.

