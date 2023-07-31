Man searches for beloved lost dog after fire erupts in Philadelphia rowhome

By Briana Smith

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Residents are reeling after a massive fire broke out at a rowhome in South Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

The first and second floors of the home on West Porter Street were burned to a crisp, and everything inside was destroyed by the flames.

Firefighters say everyone was able to get out, but they are still searching for one tenant’s beloved dog Mordecai.

While crews investigate what started the fire, tenant Edward Nicodemus and his roommate are searching for a new place to live.

Nicodemus says he struggled with homelessness before and doesn’t want to go through it again.

But equally important, Nicodemus is searching for his pet, who he calls Morty.

Morty saved Nicodemus’ life Saturday by waking him up when the fire began but then ran away.

The dog is a 12-year-old Akita German Shepard and weighs about 80 pounds.

Nicodemus is asking the community to be on the lookout for him.

“Somebody told me that they saw him at Muffling Square Park where I bring him every day. I walk him around without a leash because he was my service dog for many years. He was too old for that anymore. He’s really friendly,” he said.

Everyone who knows Morty says he’s an incredible companion.

“He’s just a really good dog. When he sits down, he crosses his paws and he’s just so loving and kind, and he’s been my dog’s best friend and adventure buddy for years. I know how much he means to Ed,” said Erin Cookman from South Philadelphia.

Nicodemus says that despite Morty running away and being unable to return home, the community is giving him hope.

People are collecting donations for Nicodemus and his roommate as well as searching for Morty.

There is also a cash reward for finding the beloved dog.

