North Louisiana motorcycle and social clubs put on their fifth annual school supply giveaway

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — With the new school year quickly approaching the stress of buying new uniforms, supplies and learning new bus schedules can be a big load.

North Louisiana motorcycle and social clubs handed out free school supplies Sunday at the Friendship House on 2320 Legardy Street.

This giveaway is helping many lighten their load for back-to-school preparations.

Each student received a bag of supplies fit for their grade level.

The clubs had a goal of handing out a thousand bags.

The organizations hope that this gives some families relief.

“We want to take a little relief off the parents. This is just one last thing that parents have to worry about. They don’t have to worry about going about school supplies this year. We’re going to help them out with that and that’s something they can focus on, spending money somewhere else to help their child out,” said Outcast Motorcycle Club member known by his biker name, Biznezz.

This is the Murray family’s first year attending and they are feeling grateful.

“I just want to thank all the young ladies and gentlemen over there for doing this. It really helps,” said Isaiah Murray, a student who attended the giveaway.

The giveaway is providing support during a busy time.

“It is a crazy time, but it’s helping me because at this point right now, we [are] homeless. So, I’m getting school supplies for my kids and I don’t have to buy them… I love the fact that it helps them because it helps them to go to school so they can be successful. That’s the main thing that we’re focusing on today,” said Ashley Murray, mother of Isaiah Murray.

A bonus to the giveaway, a free meal of hamburgers and hotdogs for everyone who came.

This is the North Louisiana motorcycle clubs and social club’s fifth year doing this giveaway and they see no sign of this stopping in the future.

