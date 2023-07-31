Suspect arrested in murder of wife, sheriff says

By Web Staff

GEORGE COUNTY, Mississippi (WLOX) — A Lucedale man wanted for the murder of his wife has been arrested, Sheriff Keith Havard confirms.

Sheriff Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama Monday morning.

Friday, law enforcement announced a warrant for McIntosh’s arrest after human remains, thought to belong to his wife, were found a week prior on July 21.

His wife, 31-year-old Kayla Brooke Crawford, had been missing since March.

Officials believe the remains found near the Movella community are Crawford’s, but they are waiting on official DNA confirmation.

Details are limited at this time, but Sheriff Havard says other information should be released soon.

