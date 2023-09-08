Big Island police charge 17-year-old with terroristic threatening after allegedly making social media threat

By Kathryn Doorey

HILO, Hawaii (KITV) — Hawai‘i Island police have arrested a teen for making threats via social media.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening after a reported threat he made using social media towards a Waiākea High School student in Hilo.

The suspect was arrested Thursday at his Hilo home at 1:50 p.m., Thursday.

On Wednesday evening, September 6, 2023, police received a call from a concerned parent reporting that their teen received a threatening message from an unknown person.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the social media application utilized to make the threat, which ultimately led to the identity of the 17-year-old suspect, who is also a student at Hilo High School.

After receiving this threat, police conducted a safety sweep of Waiākea High School and maintained a police presence on campus throughout the day.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this threat to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Acting Detective Corey Kaneko of the Area I Juvenile Aide Section at (808) 961-8843, or via email at corey.kaneko@hawaiicounty.gov.

