Sheriff: Woman arrested after video shows her repeatedly whipping horse in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A woman has been arrested after she was allegedly caught on camera repeatedly whipping a horse in Marion County.

Deputies began an investigation after receiving a report of animal abuse on Sept. 4. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the complaint involved video capturing a woman, identified as Geneva Boston, hitting a horse repeatedly with a whip in the 9200 block of Smith Road Southeast, outside of Aumsville.

The video was not released by the sheriff’s office.

Following an investigation, Boston was arrested for aggravated animal abuse and booked into the Marion County Jail.

Anyone with more information about Boston’s involvement in the investigation, as well as any similar situations regarding animal abuse, is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Schwab at 503-930-6294 and or by email at jschwab@co.marion.or.us.

