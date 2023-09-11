84-year-old woman rescued after hunters find her car 800 feet into drainage

By Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A woman was rescued thanks to the observant eyes of two hunters on Sunday morning after she reportedly drove off a ridge and into an 800-foot drainage area.

On Sunday around 10 a.m., fifteen Bonneville County Search and Rescue volunteers, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Backcountry deputies, Idaho Falls Fire EMS, and Swan Valley Fire responded to Skyline Ridge in Bonneville County after a report from the hunters that they had spotted a car in a drainage area about 800 feet down from the ridge.

The hunters also told dispatchers an elderly woman was inside the car.

According to Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell, the driver, an 84-year-old woman, had driven off the ridge possibly early in the morning or the previous night.

“They were able to get her out of there. She was too frail to get up the steep embankment,” says Lovell.

Search and Rescue says the woman was relatively unharmed but she was transported by ambulance to EIRMC as a precaution.

“We commend the hunters, from Wisconsin and Minnesota, who lost a whole day of hunting but provided such a valuable service to this patient and our community,” says BCSO search and rescue on their Facebook post.

