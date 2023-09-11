High school honors photographer who died after sideline fall at football game

By Connor Hills

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A Kansas school honored a well-known sports photographer’s legacy.

Linda Gregory was the photographer for Northwest High School’s football team in Wichita, Kansas.

About a week ago, she fell on the sidelines during a game.

The 69-year-old woman had fallen backward and struck her head on concrete while taking pictures Sept. 4 at the junior varsity matchup between Wichita Northwest High School and rival Bishop Carroll High. Critically injured, she had been on life support all week, waiting to donate her organs ever since the inadvertent hit during a blocking play by two players.

Linda Gregory died a few hours before Friday’s game, her husband Mel Gregory announced on Facebook.

Her husband is also a photographer. He says being on the sidelines Friday was hard for him.

“It’s going to be difficult, going to be difficult. I’ve got her camera that she was using that night. And I just want to try to do as best as I can. I may not shoot a lot, but I want to do what I can,” Mel Gregory said.

The school added a sticker with Linda’s initials to their helmets.

Before the game started, they held a moment of silence.

The Gregorys started taking pictures of Northwest High sporting events in 2014 and have been a regular presence around the school’s teams.

