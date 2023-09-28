Farmers face growing challenges as latest Farm Bill set to expire

By Karen Zatkulak

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — As the possibility of a government shutdown continues, one piece of legislation tied up in the delay impacts local farmers.

The 2018 Farm Bill is set to expire on Sept. 30, but there’s little hope of a new bill being ready to pass by then.

News 13 learned these bills are voted on every five years, and often the replacement isn’t ready until the end of the year.

But, there is some concern that so much has changed in the last five years that could impact the future of issues surrounding local farmers.

This all comes as one local famers market is facing its own obstacles.

“Now our struggle is, we have no operating budget so we need to try to attract sponsors,” said Dirt Murphy.

Murphy is a member and vendor at the market in Buncombe County. She says the Enka-Candler tailgate market lost its long time financial backing earlier this season, leaving vendors trying desperately to survive.

“So when we were only given a couple weeks notice, that really affected a lot of our vendors who still had crops in the ground,” said Murphy.

Ricky Van Warner with Appalachian DiviniTEA tells News 13 markets like this are important to the area.

“I feel like these communities need these local farmers markets to have an alternative to big corporate grocery stores to be able to support and buy local,” he said.

Farmers say their products are vital for the health of their neighbors, and that markets are the backbone.

It’s easy enough if you’re a large farmer,” Murphy said. “But small farmers, there are a lot of barriers. One of those barriers? The Enka-Candler market can no longer process SNAP or EBT benefits because of the lost sponsorship.

Those SNAP benefits are also a big part of the Farm Bill, but it includes many other aspects as well.

“It’s a big bill, it affects a lot of people, not only our farmers but the people on SNAP benefits, really every person in the country, because our food safety is national security,” said Terry Kelley.

Henderson County Extension Director Terry Kelley says most of the programs will continue through the end of the year regardless.

But, he admits there’s some anxiety over what will be included in the new bill when it comes to things like crop insurance and farmland preservation.

“There are some changes that need to be made to keep up with the times,” Kelley said. “Like you said, the last Farm Bill was before COVID, we can’t maintain the status quo with our Farm Bill and continue to operate profitably.”

Local farmers News 13 talked to on Wednesday said they just want to keep doing what they love – growing products that help their neighbors.

“A farmers market isn’t just about the farmers, it’s about the local community as well,” said Murphy.

The Enka-Candler tailgate market is open on Thursdays from 3 to 6 at the AB tech campus on Sand Hill Road.

The market is hoping for more sponsors so that it can stay open.

